Silverarc Capital Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KALV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 973,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,036,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,175. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

