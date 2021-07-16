Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

SBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,053,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,548,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,033,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,962,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

