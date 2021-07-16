Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC) Trading Down 1.2%

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.28. 2,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.