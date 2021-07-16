Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY remained flat at $$11.85 during trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51. Sims has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Sims alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.