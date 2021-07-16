Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $886.87 million, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 116.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

