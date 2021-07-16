Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Singapore Exchange presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SPXCY traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $127.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $3.5792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

