Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 92,753 shares trading hands.

About Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

