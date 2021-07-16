Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNLAY opened at $8.20 on Friday. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

