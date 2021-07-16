SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $2,943,672.50 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.05. 267,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,059. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

