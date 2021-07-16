SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

SJW opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,976,000 after buying an additional 720,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,257,000 after buying an additional 46,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,622,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

