Skillz Inc. Warrants (NASDAQ:SKLZ.WS) Shares Down 47.3%

Skillz Inc. Warrants (NASDAQ:SKLZ.WS)’s share price dropped 47.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 725,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Inc. Warrants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz Inc. Warrants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.