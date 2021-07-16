Skycoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $716,642.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and approximately $716,642.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00145461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,551.90 or 1.00048912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

