Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Skye Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 878,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,119. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skye Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based therapeutics for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is THCVHS, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing CBDVHS that is in preclinical trials to treat various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy; and Cannabinoid Cocktail for the treatment of anti-infective diseases.

