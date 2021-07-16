Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Skye Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 878,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,119. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skye Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.34.
Skye Bioscience Company Profile
