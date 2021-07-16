SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 320,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.
SKYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)
SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.