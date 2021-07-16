SL Industries’ (SLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.77. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

SLI opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Industries stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company lifted its position in shares of SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company’s holdings in SL Industries were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

