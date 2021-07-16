Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase Sells 3,333 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $140,219.31.
David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $146,052.06.
- On Thursday, July 1st, David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71.
Shares of WORK stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $44.70. 4,207,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,074. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after buying an additional 1,101,155 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,169,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 122,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 666.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 488,721 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.
About Slack Technologies
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.