Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase Sells 3,333 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $140,219.31.

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $146,052.06.

On Thursday, July 1st, David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $44.70. 4,207,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,074. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after buying an additional 1,101,155 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,169,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 122,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 666.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 488,721 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

