Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81. 214,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 76,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Slam Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

