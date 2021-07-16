Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Up 74.3% in June

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SRRTF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 6,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

