Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMKG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 75,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.33.
