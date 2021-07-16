Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMKG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 75,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.33.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

