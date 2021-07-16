SMART Global (SGH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SMART Global (NASDAQ: SGH):

7/13/2021 – SMART Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

7/7/2021 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.50 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2021 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – SMART Global was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/9/2021 – SMART Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.99. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,015,373 shares of company stock worth $253,189,172 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

