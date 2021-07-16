Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $860.24

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 860.24 ($11.24) and traded as low as GBX 841 ($10.99). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 859 ($11.22), with a volume of 50,210 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 860.24. The company has a market cap of £970.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.04.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

