Smartshare Market Capitalization Reaches $562,825.52 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $562,825.52 and approximately $10,400.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00032790 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00028286 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars.

