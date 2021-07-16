Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Shares Up 0.3%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 14,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 59,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile (NYSE:SLAC)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

