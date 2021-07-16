Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SOEN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 204,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. Solar Enertech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Solar Enertech Company Profile

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

