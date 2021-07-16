Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SOEN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 204,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. Solar Enertech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Solar Enertech Company Profile
