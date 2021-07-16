SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Buys $18,400.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcus Boehm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00.

SEDG stock opened at $241.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $162.60 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

