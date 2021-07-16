Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.40

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $13.15. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

