Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 263,000 shares.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soligenix by 70.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90,132 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

