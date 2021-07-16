Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 59,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $47.80 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $56.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.56.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

