Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SPSAF stock remained flat at $$168.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.50. Sopra Steria Group has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $168.50.
About Sopra Steria Group
