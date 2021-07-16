SOTA Finance (SOTA) Price Hits $0.0094

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $375,913.01 and $32.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

