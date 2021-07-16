Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

