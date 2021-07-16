Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

LOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

LOV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.87. Spark Networks has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $43,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,943 shares of company stock worth $3,032,219. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

