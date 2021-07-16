Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) SVP Sells $1,245,626.14 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14.

Shares of LOV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,823. The company has a market cap of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.87. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Spark Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.