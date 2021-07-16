SparksPay Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $34,917.74 and approximately $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,256,511 coins and its circulating supply is 10,149,611 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.