SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.09% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 67,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 392,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of TOTL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,846. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.