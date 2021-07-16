Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $20,819.28 and approximately $1,710.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00389377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

