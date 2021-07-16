Spectrum Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Spectrum has a market cap of $21,062.14 and $8,205.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00386675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

