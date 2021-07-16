Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 60.8% in June

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 623,400 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ANY opened at $2.50 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

