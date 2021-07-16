Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Up 74.3% in June

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

SNMSF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

