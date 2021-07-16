SPINDLE (SPD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $393.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $218,309.95 and $393.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,316.05 or 1.00053300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00034781 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.01194326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00362003 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00367317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050409 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

