Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPXSY remained flat at $$98.00 during trading hours on Friday. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $76.55 and a 52-week high of $98.40.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.