Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 173.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

