Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $58,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 172.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.