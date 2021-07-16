Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.39). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 28.80 ($0.38), with a volume of 10,512 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.24.

About Sportech (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.