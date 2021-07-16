Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CEO Sells $132,063.10 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CEO Brian W. Weego sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10.

Brian W. Weego also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25.

NYSE SRLP opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $614.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprague Resources LP has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.