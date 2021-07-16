Springhouse Capital Management LP Buys 800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.86 on Friday, hitting $2,634.19. 21,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,466.18. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,659.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

