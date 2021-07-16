Springhouse Capital Management LP Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000. Amazon.com makes up 4.4% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $45.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,585.22. The stock had a trading volume of 173,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,372.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

