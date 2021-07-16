SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,720 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.3% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 0.35% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,982 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,068 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

