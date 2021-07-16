Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -158.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,291 shares of company stock worth $18,390,230. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $16,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $14,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

