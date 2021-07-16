SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $16.15. 142,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SSR Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

